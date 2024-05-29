EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

