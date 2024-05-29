EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:PTMC opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $398.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

