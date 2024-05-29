EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,029,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,194,000 after buying an additional 1,179,770 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,560,000 after buying an additional 189,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,593,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,721,000 after buying an additional 200,139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,672,000 after buying an additional 1,505,382 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

PDBC opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.