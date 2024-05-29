EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,488,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,540,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,495,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,011,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,531,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $969.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

