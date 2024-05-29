EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 362.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ziff Davis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 11.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,375,000 after buying an additional 159,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,202,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. Analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Stories

