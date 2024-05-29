EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 158.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of O opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

