EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 252.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

