EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $117.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

