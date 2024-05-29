EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4,766.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

