EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $302.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.