EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FRT opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

