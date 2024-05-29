EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after purchasing an additional 182,167 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 61,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after buying an additional 50,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

