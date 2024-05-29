EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,719,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in IPG Photonics by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2,136.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,788 shares of company stock worth $1,738,708. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

