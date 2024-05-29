Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 67,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 171,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Excellon Resources Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

