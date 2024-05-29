FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $17.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

NYSE:FDS opened at $427.05 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.53.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $1,759,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,135.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

