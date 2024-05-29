FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Shares Down 3.6%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $5.14. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

About FAT Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.08%.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.