Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Trading Up 1.2%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.21. 10,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

