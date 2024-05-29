FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 995,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.