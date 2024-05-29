First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 17th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.3 %

FCNCO stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.