First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 17th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.3 %
FCNCO stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
