First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $196.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,778.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,666.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,538.80. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $1,181.71 and a 1 year high of $1,810.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

