First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.42% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,890,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 589,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 199,176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 496,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 379,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130,984 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

