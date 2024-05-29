First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

LEGR stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 72,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.