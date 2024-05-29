First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance
LEGR stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
