First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Owen LaRue LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 208,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,476,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 178,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period.

Shares of MARB opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $20.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

