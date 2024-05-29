First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.94 and last traded at $123.70. 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $191.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $77,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

