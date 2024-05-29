First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.94 and last traded at $123.70. 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $191.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
