First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 550.0% in May

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 58,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

