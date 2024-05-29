Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Get Flex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. Flex has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,776 shares of company stock worth $8,876,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.