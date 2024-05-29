Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.4%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 40,840,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 52,117,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 3,040.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 216.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 44,601 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Ford Motor by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 350,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its position in Ford Motor by 44.5% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 14,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

