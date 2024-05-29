Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,345,000 after buying an additional 153,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.