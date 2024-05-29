Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 502,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,189 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Centene by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.