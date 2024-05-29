Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 121,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Shares of XENE opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

