Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 104,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

