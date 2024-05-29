Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,866 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after purchasing an additional 869,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after acquiring an additional 207,014 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

