Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $17,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.27.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

