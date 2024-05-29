Franklin Resources Inc. Has $13.52 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 812,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

TRV stock opened at $210.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average of $206.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

