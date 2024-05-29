Franklin Resources Inc. Has $13.71 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 226,765 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.33% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 3.2 %

AEO opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

