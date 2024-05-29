Franklin Resources Inc. Has $15.97 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,131 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,982,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

