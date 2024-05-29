Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,894 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of Albertsons Companies worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 33.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

ACI stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

