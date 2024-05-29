Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.85% of Hims & Hers Health worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $20.11.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $98,349.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $38,979.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,554. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
