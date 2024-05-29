Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,252,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of Platinum Group Metals worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the third quarter worth $136,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Platinum Group Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

PLG opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

