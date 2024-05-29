Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,507,000 after buying an additional 598,325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,238,000 after buying an additional 222,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 633,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,882,000 after buying an additional 188,926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $290.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $292.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

