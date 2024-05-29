Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,413 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $14,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

