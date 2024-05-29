Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253,181 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.21% of STAG Industrial worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,990,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

