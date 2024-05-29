Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 55,547 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 222.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,547 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

