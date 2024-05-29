Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 11,381 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MLR opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $676.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $60.68.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

