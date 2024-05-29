Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 17,887 Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 899,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,887 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nayax were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Stock Up 3.1 %

NYAX opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. Nayax Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NYAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NYAX

About Nayax

(Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.