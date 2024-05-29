Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 19,999 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.66% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after buying an additional 33,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

