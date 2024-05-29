Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 23,488 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,488 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $17,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $279.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.47. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

