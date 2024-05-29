Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,495 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Trip.com Group worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,664,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,595,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,471,000 after acquiring an additional 837,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CLSA increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

