Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 435,432 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,295,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435,432 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 151,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 44,212 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,900 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,916,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,517,000 after purchasing an additional 295,282 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGO opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

