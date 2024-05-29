Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 769 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,289 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,726,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,348,695 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $373,684,000 after acquiring an additional 879,232 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 162.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 768,432 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 475,683 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 453,453 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 333.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,311 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 387,869 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

